Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Downgraded to Neutral at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $158.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IQE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vistra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.87.

TRV opened at $149.71 on Friday. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $111.08 and a 1-year high of $155.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,818,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,610,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $1,477,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,530,448.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 150,881 shares of company stock valued at $21,638,228 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,547,000. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 38,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

