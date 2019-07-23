Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) Given a $148.00 Price Target by Robert W. Baird Analysts

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) has been assigned a $148.00 target price by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSS traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.33. The stock had a trading volume of 925,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.67. Total System Services has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $135.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Total System Services had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $980.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Total System Services will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Total System Services during the fourth quarter worth $136,526,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,210,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,397,000 after buying an additional 564,126 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 326.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 669,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,608,000 after buying an additional 512,668 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the first quarter worth $31,448,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 63.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,733,000 after buying an additional 260,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

