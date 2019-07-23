Total Produce (LON:TOT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Total Produce plc (LON:TOT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $135.00. Total Produce shares last traded at $135.00, with a volume of 22,054 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $518.62 million and a PE ratio of 7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 134.63.

Total Produce Company Profile (LON:TOT)

Total Produce plc engages in procuring, marketing, and distributing fresh produce, health foods, and consumer goods worldwide. The company operates through EuropeEurozone, EuropeNon-Eurozone, and International segments. It is involved in growing, sourcing, importing, packaging, marketing, and distributing various fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

