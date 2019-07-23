Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 333,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.9% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $97,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,251,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,459,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,572,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,167,647,000 after buying an additional 2,900,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,897,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,094,013,000 after buying an additional 422,625 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $946,280,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,089,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $845,574,000 after buying an additional 71,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded AGL Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.23.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $670,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,739,380.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $74,450.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,606.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,488 shares of company stock worth $14,600,474 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.62. 877,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,038. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.34 and a twelve month high of $305.45. The stock has a market cap of $116.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

