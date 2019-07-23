The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $922,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $3.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.33. The company had a trading volume of 31,737,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,001,473. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.59. The stock has a market cap of $219.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.50. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In related news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $466,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,622.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Francisco Crespo sold 16,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $804,874.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,600 shares of company stock worth $15,760,365. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.26.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.