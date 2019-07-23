Tesla (TSLA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Tesla to post earnings of ($1.55) per share for the quarter. Tesla has set its Q2 guidance at net loss EPS and its Q3 guidance at profitable EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($1.59). The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 18.23% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tesla to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $255.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of -44.70 and a beta of 0.62. Tesla has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $387.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk bought 102,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $243.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.08, for a total transaction of $3,586,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,839,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,456 shares of company stock worth $24,716,630. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $347.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.97.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.