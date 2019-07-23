Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

TDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Viewray from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of TDC opened at $34.51 on Friday. Teradata has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $49.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.57 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 1.27%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.35 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,034.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.