TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Position Reduced by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 91,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTI traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.13. 325,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,820. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. TechnipFMC PLC has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $33.60.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Upland Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

