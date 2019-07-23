TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.
TechnipFMC has a dividend payout ratio of 38.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TechnipFMC to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.
FTI stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.15. The company had a trading volume of 358,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,820. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32.
Several analysts have commented on FTI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Upland Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.
About TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
