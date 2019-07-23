TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

TechnipFMC has a dividend payout ratio of 38.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TechnipFMC to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

FTI stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.15. The company had a trading volume of 358,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,820. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on FTI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Upland Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

