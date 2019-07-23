TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMTD. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 target price on Align Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.06. 166,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,321. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. TD Ameritrade has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $60.99.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 34.94%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the first quarter worth $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the first quarter worth $102,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 47.6% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

