TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) Receives Buy Rating from Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott reissued their buy rating on shares of TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MRKR. Oppenheimer set a $32.00 price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. WBB Securities upgraded TapImmune from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.29 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded YY from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TapImmune has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Get TapImmune alerts:

TapImmune stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,238,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73. TapImmune has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $287.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.33.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TapImmune will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TapImmune stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of TapImmune worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

About TapImmune

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for TapImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TapImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.