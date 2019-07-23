Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Bought by Cortina Asset Management LLC

Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,399 shares during the period. Tactile Systems Technology comprises about 1.1% of Cortina Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cortina Asset Management LLC owned about 1.62% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $17,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 747.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 6,820.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 330,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 326,074 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 117.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 323.5% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Kevin H. Roche sold 10,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $577,824.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,166,554.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,774 shares of company stock worth $3,729,251. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TCMD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.92. 90,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,507. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.47. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $76.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 155.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $37.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

TCMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price (up from $186.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.