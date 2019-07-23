Swedish Match (STO:SWMA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Swedish Match AB (STO:SWMA)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $405.20. Swedish Match shares last traded at $407.20, with a volume of 282,113 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is SEK 413.60.

About Swedish Match (STO:SWMA)

Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures and sells products with brands in the product areas snus and moist snuff, other tobacco products (cigars and chewing tobacco), and lights (matches, lighters and complementary products). The Company’s segments are Snus and moist snuff, Other tobacco products, Lights and Other operations.

