Svenska Handelsbanken (STO:SHB-A) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (STO:SHB-A)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $90.40. Svenska Handelsbanken shares last traded at $90.76, with a volume of 2,204,435 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of SEK 93.63.

Svenska Handelsbanken Company Profile (STO:SHB-A)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB is a Sweden-based bank. It provides services for both private and corporate customers and operates through three business segments. Branch office operations in Sweden segment comprises six regional banks, Handelsbanken Finans’s and Stadshypotek’s operations in Sweden. It provides private banking, financial company services, credit card issuing and mortgage loans, among others.

