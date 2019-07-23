Susquehanna Bancshares Reiterates $9.00 Price Target for Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO)

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) received a $9.00 price target from analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s current price.

DO has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. HSBC set a $12.00 target price on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Diamond Offshore Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.74.

Diamond Offshore Drilling stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,183. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.69. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $223.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.90 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $143,000.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

