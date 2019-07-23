SunTrust Banks Reiterates “$70.00” Price Target for Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO)

SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price objective on Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Exponent’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Ames National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exponent has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.31. The stock had a trading volume of 157,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,597. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85 and a beta of 0.44. Exponent has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $68.12.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.77 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.64%. Exponent’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

In other Exponent news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $102,456.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,212 shares in the company, valued at $182,827.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Exponent by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Exponent by 1.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Exponent by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Exponent by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exponent by 3.9% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

