SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SunOpta, Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.07. SunOpta shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 28,656 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $345.08 million and a P/E ratio of -3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.49.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$405.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$406.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

