Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Triple-S Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Trade Desk from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.67.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Shares of SUN opened at $33.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.77. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.74) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sunoco will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.