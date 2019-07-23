Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. decreased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $467,575,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,516,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $834,328,000 after buying an additional 4,914,700 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,379,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 328.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,834,000 after buying an additional 2,950,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 44,367,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,437,901,000 after buying an additional 1,862,871 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,019,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $42.55.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 10.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.3121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. GMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $45.00 price objective on Chemours and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.48.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

