Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Lifted by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.5% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 160.0% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 167.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.37. The stock had a trading volume of 797,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,539. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $144.75 and a 12-month high of $211.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.21, for a total value of $508,167.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,503.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total transaction of $380,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,377 shares of company stock worth $4,144,870. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker to $219.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Detour Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.46.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

