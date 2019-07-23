Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,853 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.2% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Apple by 19,949.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,055,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,005,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004,976 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its position in Apple by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 3,877,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $785,333,000 after purchasing an additional 550,300 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Apple by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,235,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $170,524,000 after purchasing an additional 450,098 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,766,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,013,786,000 after purchasing an additional 417,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,155,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,929,054,000 after purchasing an additional 414,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total value of $7,380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,168,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,344,153.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total value of $11,866,617.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,803,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.22.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.84. The stock had a trading volume of 17,179,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,963,500. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.00. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $932.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

