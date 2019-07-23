Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SHOO has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity set a $107.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vermillion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.93.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $33.51 on Friday. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $410.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.60%.

In other news, EVP Michael Paradise sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $71,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $98,890.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,417 shares of company stock worth $567,204. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,057,000 after purchasing an additional 183,630 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 29,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Steven Madden by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 459,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after buying an additional 124,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

