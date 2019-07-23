SSP Group’s (SSPG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SSPG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Edison International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC set a $12.00 price target on Transocean and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSP Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 696.88 ($9.11).

Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 686 ($8.96) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 675.01. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.95. SSP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 641 ($8.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 784.25 ($10.25).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a GBX 5.80 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. SSP Group’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

