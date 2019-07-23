Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Set at $95.00 by Citigroup

Square (NYSE:SQ) has been assigned a $95.00 target price by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.50% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.
SQ traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.84. 3,614,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,730,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3,942.00, a PEG ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.66. Square has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $101.15.
In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $341,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 413,593 shares in the company, valued at $28,269,081.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajmere Dale sold 2,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $139,734.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,852,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,249 shares of company stock worth $5,486,225. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Square by 56.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,136,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,016,000 after buying an additional 5,472,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,059,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,101,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,896,000 after buying an additional 552,267 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Square by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,935,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,996,000 after buying an additional 67,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Square by 8.8% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,818,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,213,000 after buying an additional 146,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
