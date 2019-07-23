Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Set at $95.00 by Citigroup

Square (NYSE:SQ) has been assigned a $95.00 target price by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

SQ traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.84. 3,614,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,730,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3,942.00, a PEG ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.66. Square has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.63 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Square’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $341,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 413,593 shares in the company, valued at $28,269,081.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajmere Dale sold 2,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $139,734.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,852,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,249 shares of company stock worth $5,486,225. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Square by 56.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,136,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,016,000 after buying an additional 5,472,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,059,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,101,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,896,000 after buying an additional 552,267 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Square by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,935,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,996,000 after buying an additional 67,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Square by 8.8% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,818,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,213,000 after buying an additional 146,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

