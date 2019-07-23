Sphere Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Sphere has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and $13,581.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00037968 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002928 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00125147 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005925 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004145 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00052566 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000566 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR . Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io

Sphere can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

