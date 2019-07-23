SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) is Addison Capital Co’s 7th Largest Position

Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up 2.5% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 636,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,961,000 after acquiring an additional 145,384 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPY stock traded up $2.13 on Tuesday, reaching $300.03. 41,069,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,486,156. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $233.76 and a one year high of $301.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.88.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

