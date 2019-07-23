SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Bought by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises 0.6% of Investors Research Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Investors Research Corp owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 45,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2,360.2% during the 1st quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 75,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,130,000 after buying an additional 72,577 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYG stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.74. 56,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,448. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.02. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $57.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

