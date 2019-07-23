Spark Networks (NASDAQ:LOV) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Spark Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOV)’s share price traded down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.59 and last traded at $8.93, 40,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 42% from the average session volume of 28,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

