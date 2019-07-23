Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Given a $91.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $91.00 price objective on Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.02. 149,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $72.68 and a 52-week high of $91.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.41. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.35.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $807.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Southwest Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.24%.

In other news, CEO John P. Hester sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,076.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin L. Brown purchased 418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,031.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,064. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,350 shares of company stock worth $555,637. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas by 189.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 39.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

