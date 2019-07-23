South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Cortina Asset Management LLC

Cortina Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,652 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $9,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of South State by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,428,000 after acquiring an additional 103,151 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 3.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,186,000 after acquiring an additional 44,214 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 892,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,025,000 after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of South State by 13.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 701,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,949,000 after acquiring an additional 80,843 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 23.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 489,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,447,000 after acquiring an additional 91,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSB shares. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine lowered United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

In other news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.40 per share, with a total value of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,140.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James C. Cherry sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $135,588.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSB traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,716. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. South State Corp has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $90.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $155.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.86 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 25.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that South State Corp will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

