Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SONO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

NASDAQ:SONO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.54. 640,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,130. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.09. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.92. Sonos has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $210.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.42 million. Sonos had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Sonos news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 517,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $5,444,095.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 16,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $193,931.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,073,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,411 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 429.4% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 1,470,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 16,322 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at $5,431,000. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at $3,819,000. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

