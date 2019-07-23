Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 60,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 19,749 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 142,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 35,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 17,176 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

In related news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $50,547.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP R. Howard Coker sold 6,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $401,618.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,108 shares in the company, valued at $13,323,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Metcash from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Shares of SON stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.55. The company had a trading volume of 516,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,885. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sonoco Products Co has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.