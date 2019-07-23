Snovian.Space Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $54.00 (SNOV)

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Snovian.Space token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Kucoin. Snovian.Space has a total market capitalization of $245,615.00 and $54.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Snovian.Space has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.82 or 0.05696444 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00046808 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001202 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001187 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Snovian.Space Token Profile

SNOV is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 633,531,980 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,932,167 tokens. Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico . Snovian.Space’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio . Snovian.Space’s official website is tokensale.snov.io . The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico

Buying and Selling Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovian.Space should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snovian.Space using one of the exchanges listed above.

