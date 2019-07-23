Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) PT Set at $164.00 by Robert W. Baird

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) has been assigned a $164.00 price target by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SNA. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.60.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,240. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $189.46.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $951.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.33 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $421,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,251.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $3,193,733.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 21.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,476,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,113,000 after purchasing an additional 950,400 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth $12,122,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,372,000 after purchasing an additional 18,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,307,000 after purchasing an additional 69,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,321,000 after purchasing an additional 91,309 shares during the last quarter.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

