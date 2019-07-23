SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Shares Acquired by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,769,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 339.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 181,006 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 38.3% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 546,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,115,000 after purchasing an additional 151,211 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,277,000 after purchasing an additional 82,664 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,202,000 after purchasing an additional 78,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 6,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $556,937.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,661.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pentair to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.39.

Shares of NYSE:SLG traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $81.30. 523,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,196. SL Green Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $106.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $244.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.36%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

