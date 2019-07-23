Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) PT Set at $40.00 by Wells Fargo & Co

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) has been given a $40.00 price target by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.76% from the company’s previous close.

SKX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on IntriCon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, OTR Global raised Skechers USA from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skechers USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

Skechers USA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.70. 3,572,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. Skechers USA has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $40.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Skechers USA will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 22,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $707,216.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 534,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,653,164.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $3,531,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,690 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,056 in the last ninety days. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 22,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 13.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 11.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 239,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.