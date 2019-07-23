Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the textile maker’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SKX. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upgraded Skechers USA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.33.
Shares of SKX opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26. Skechers USA has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $40.50.
In other Skechers USA news, President Michael Greenberg sold 22,689 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $707,216.13. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 534,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,653,164.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Rappaport sold 3,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $719,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,456 in the last 90 days. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skechers USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,796,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Skechers USA by 244.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,225,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,060,000 after purchasing an additional 870,212 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Skechers USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,391,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Skechers USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,508,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Skechers USA by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 523,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,983,000 after purchasing an additional 143,432 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Skechers USA Company Profile
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.
