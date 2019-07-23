Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SKX. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upgraded Skechers USA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of SKX opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26. Skechers USA has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $40.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skechers USA will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers USA news, President Michael Greenberg sold 22,689 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $707,216.13. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 534,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,653,164.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Rappaport sold 3,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $719,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,456 in the last 90 days. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skechers USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,796,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Skechers USA by 244.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,225,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,060,000 after purchasing an additional 870,212 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Skechers USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,391,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Skechers USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,508,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Skechers USA by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 523,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,983,000 after purchasing an additional 143,432 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

