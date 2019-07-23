Silverway Market Capitalization Achieves $337.55 Million (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Silverway token can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00011089 BTC on exchanges including CoinLim, BitMart and Coinsbit. Silverway has a market cap of $337.55 million and approximately $6.07 million worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Silverway has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,123.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.89 or 0.03013283 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002454 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.08 or 0.00771419 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006868 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009532 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00021916 BTC.

About Silverway

Silverway (SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,833,334 tokens. Silverway’s official website is silverway.io . Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform . Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, CoinLim and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

