Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Silicon Laboratories has set its Q2 2019 guidance at $0.70-0.80 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.70-0.80 EPS.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $188.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Silicon Laboratories to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $105.22 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $73.13 and a one year high of $110.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $105,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,327.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $82,312.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,412.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLAB shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.70.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

