Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Given Buy Rating at Noble Financial

Noble Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $1.35 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.73.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.63 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sierra Metals stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,316 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Sierra Metals worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

