Shine Corporate (ASX:SHJ) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shine Corporate Ltd (ASX:SHJ)’s stock price traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.74 ($0.52) and last traded at A$0.74 ($0.52), 15,749 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.71 ($0.50).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $127.27 million and a PE ratio of 9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.60, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Shine Corporate Company Profile (ASX:SHJ)

Shine Corporate Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides damages based plaintiff litigation legal services in Australia; and insurance recovery consulting services in New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Personal Injury and Emerging Practice Areas. The Personal Injury segment provides medical negligence, public liability, catastrophic injuries, workers' compensation, and motor vehicle accidents.

