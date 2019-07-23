Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.70. Shanta Gold shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 782,991 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) price objective on shares of Shanta Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25.

Shanta Gold Limited is a gold producing company engaged in the investment in gold exploration and production in Tanzania. The Company is engaged in mining, processing, exploration and related activities. Its Tanzanian-based assets include New Luika Gold Mine, Singida, Songea and Lupa Goldfield exploration.

