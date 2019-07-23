Seven West Media (ASX:SWM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.46

Shares of Seven West Media Ltd (ASX:SWM) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and traded as low as $0.43. Seven West Media shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 2,708,527 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $640.91 million and a PE ratio of 5.31.

About Seven West Media (ASX:SWM)

Seven West Media Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-media company in Australia. It operates through four segments: Television, The West, Pacific, and Other Business and New Ventures. The company produces and operates commercial television programming and stations. It also publishes newspapers and insert magazines in Western Australia; Quokka, a weekly classified advertising publication; and magazines in print and digital editions.

