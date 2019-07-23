Servcorp (ASX:SRV) Trading Up 1.4%

Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) shares were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$3.74 ($2.65) and last traded at A$3.71 ($2.63), approximately 10,982 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.66 ($2.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $359.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.25.

About Servcorp (ASX:SRV)

Servcorp Limited provides executive serviced and virtual offices; and coworking and IT, communications, and secretarial services. Its serviced offices include furnished CBD office suites with a receptionist, meeting rooms, IT infrastructure, and support services; and virtual offices provide services, facilities, and IT to businesses.

