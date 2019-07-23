SEEK (ASX:SEK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $20.92. SEEK shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 608,451 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion and a PE ratio of 170.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.60.

SEEK Company Profile (ASX:SEK)

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through SEEK Asia Pacific & Americas, and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and related services; and sourcing and placement of candidates into roles online, as well as the distribution and provision higher education courses.

