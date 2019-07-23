Scroll Market Capitalization Tops $17.24 Million (SCRL)

Scroll (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Scroll token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001643 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, IDAX, LATOKEN and Hotbit. Scroll has a total market capitalization of $17.24 million and approximately $105,841.00 worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Scroll has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00295748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.19 or 0.01706690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00023325 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00115186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000717 BTC.

About Scroll

Scroll launched on April 17th, 2018. Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,335,366 tokens. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll . Scroll’s official message board is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla . The official website for Scroll is www.scroll.network

Scroll Token Trading

Scroll can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN, IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scroll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scroll using one of the exchanges listed above.

