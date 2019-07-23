Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €54.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on G24. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of RDS-A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.36 ($53.90).

G24 stock opened at €50.00 ($58.14) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of €47.09. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €33.22 ($38.63) and a fifty-two week high of €49.48 ($57.53). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

