SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Barclays

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Tesla from $374.00 to $369.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Connections from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Principal Financial Group to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.50.

NYSE SAP opened at $124.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.61. SAP has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $140.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. SAP had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SAP will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the second quarter worth $203,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 81.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 14.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 11.7% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. 4.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

