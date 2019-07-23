Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.36 Million

Analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) will report $19.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.50 million and the highest is $30.22 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $21.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $58.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.30 million to $100.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $119.05 million, with estimates ranging from $74.18 million to $241.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.14). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.67% and a negative net margin of 113.03%. The company had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.21 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, CFO Kathy Yi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,512 shares in the company, valued at $305,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 416,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 238,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 83,897 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 434,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

SGMO stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 883,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,155. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.