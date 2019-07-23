Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “GBX 520” Price Target for International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Premier Asset Management Group from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 654.62 ($8.55).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp stock opened at GBX 450.80 ($5.89) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 459.48. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.74. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 1 year low of GBX 431.80 ($5.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 718.40 ($9.39).

In other International Consolidated Airlns Grp news, insider William Matthew Walsh sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.57), for a total value of £1,760,500 ($2,300,405.07).

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

